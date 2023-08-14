Football rumours: Manchester United weighing up approach for Amadou Onana

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to the Daily Mail. Juventus are also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old Belgium international, who caught international attention during the Qatar World Cup.

The Nottingham Post reports Nottingham Forest have had a bid for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare rejected. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time, but citing ESPN Netherlands, the paper says Forest’s approach was below PSV’s expectations, with Sangare believed to be valued at £32m.

Nottingham Forest are interested in Ibrahim Sangare (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Daily Mail, via Sky Germany, says Bayern Munich have turned down an initial bid from Manchester United for defender Benjamin Pavard.

The Daily Mail also reports that Everton are close to signing Leeds winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan.

Social media round-up

Anthony Martial ‘offered shock Premier League lifeline' after falling down Man Utd pecking orderhttps://t.co/qqffO9GjWL — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 13, 2023

Players to watch

Neymar could be heading for Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)

Neymar: The Paris St Germain forward has agreed a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, according to L’Equipe.

Folarin Balogun: Tottenham are considering a move for the Arsenal forward to replace Harry Kane, reports Gazzetta Dello Sport.