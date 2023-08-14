Michael Beale insists Rangers are going to Servette to attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Beale insists Rangers are going to Servette to attack

By Press Association
Michael Beale is aiming for victory in Geneva (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale warned they had arrived in Switzerland to attack Servette rather than hold on to their first-leg lead.

Two early goals at Ibrox set Beale’s side up for a 2-1 advantage in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, although Rangers were frustrated to concede from a penalty and fail to score against 10 men after a 59th-minute red card for the visitors.

Servette have drawn all three of their home games this season, including against Genk in the second round, and only lost once at the Stade de Geneve in the Swiss Super League last term.

But Beale has targeted a second-leg win to make sure there is no doubt about Rangers’ progress.

A play-off against either PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz awaits the winners with the Dutch side 4-1 ahead at the halfway stage, while the losers will go straight into the Europa League group stage.

James Tavernier
James Tavernier celebrates after scoring the opener against Servette (Steve Welsh/PA)

Beale said: “We did a good job last week to get ourselves in front but this game for us starts 0-0 and it’s important we try to win again because if we do that then we know we are definitely through.

“It’s hugely important to the club, the fans and us as players and staff as well, so it’s important we attack the game head on.

“We have come to win and if we perform to our level that gives us a good chance too.

“We want to be positive on the front foot wherever we go. There won’t be too much of a change in our normal set-up.

“One thing’s for sure, we are not coming here to hold on to what we have got.”

John Lundstram has not travelled to Geneva because of family reasons but Connor Goldson and Ryan Jack are back in the squad after being rested during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Livingston.

Meanwhile, Beale dismissed reports that he was interested in a move for Bristol City defender Zak Vyner, formerly of Aberdeen, and declared that Glen Kamara was not on the verge of joining Leeds as reports stated.

On the midfielder, he said: “There is nothing in that. At this moment.”