Mings vows to bounce back as Kane settles in – Monday's sporting social By Press Association August 14 2023, 9.48pm

Tyrone Mings faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 14.

Football

Tyrone Mings looked to the future.

To the players, fans & staff connected to @NUFC I also want to say thank you. The applause, the messages & the medical support I received on the day was really appreciated.— Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) August 14, 2023

Harry Kane was making new friends.

🤝 #packmas @HKane https://t.co/rW4gpA0jZl— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) August 14, 2023

West Ham signed James Ward-Prowse.

Introducing our new 7-Iron ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/ZIfCuifU0v— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 14, 2023

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy continued her World Cup doodle diary.

World Cup quarter final. in doodles ⭕️❤️💚💙🧡💛 we move @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/FNpqusWb3o— Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) August 14, 2023

Daniel Sturridge set himself a tough challenge.

My goal this season is to make Roy crack a smile with the vibes 😅@TrentAA knows what it is 😂.Well done today dawg 🙌🏾 https://t.co/4I5hkQqRuo— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 13, 2023

Chelsea welcomed a celebrity fan.

New Chelsea fan unlocked: @OliviaRodrigo! 🔵#CheLiv pic.twitter.com/zhZWT1uYXk— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 13, 2023

Poch was a happy man.

When in Miami…. Miami nights 🌴Inter Miami's new signings seem to be settling in well 😅 pic.twitter.com/lqyxDv78uI— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 14, 2023

Clarets investor JJ Watt was no longer in Burnley.

Date Night.🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/TvsiMufh66— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 13, 2023

Ilkay Gundogan reflected on his Barcelona debut.

Grateful to make my La Liga debut for @fcbarcelona 🔵🔴 Not happy with the result, but this is just the start. ¡Vamos Barça! pic.twitter.com/pnSiG39IkW— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) August 14, 2023

Happy birthdays.

A wonderful player and an even better person. ❤️Happy birthday, Joey! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/3LH5xhjuZU— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 14, 2023

👑🎉#bwfc pic.twitter.com/CsSxvVfmkO— Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) August 14, 2023

Tennis

Jessica Pegula had a successful trip to Canada.

✨Montreal ✨ 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lHfRNFMS5F— Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) August 14, 2023

Congratulations to @JPegula, the champion of the @OBNmontreal! #NBO23 https://t.co/Q0zK4hVNlY— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 14, 2023

Jannik Sinner was also celebrating.

FORZA!!! #8These are the moments we work for 🙌🏼Thank you to my team here in Toronto and back home 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/NDQJD5yduK— Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) August 14, 2023

UFC

Conor McGregor versus KSI?

😂😂 https://t.co/ZKXnFP9VYs— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 13, 2023

Formula One

F1 turned the clock back.

#OnThisDay in 2018, Fernando Alonso announced his plan to retire from F1What a difference five years makes! 💫#F1 @alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/JRRYcSheqm— Formula 1 (@F1) August 14, 2023