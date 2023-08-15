Owen Farrell cleared for England World Cup opener as red card overturned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owen Farrell cleared for England World Cup opener as red card overturned

By Press Association
Owen Farrell has avoided a ban despite being sent off against Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
Owen Farrell has been cleared to lead England into the World Cup after his red card against Wales was unexpectedly overturned by an independent disciplinary hearing.

Progressive Rugby, a player welfare lobby group, reacted to the shock decision by declaring it had “made a mockery of World Rugby’s claim that player welfare is the game’s number one priority”.

Farrell was initially shown a yellow card for his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham in the second-half of Saturday’s 19-17 victory over Wales at Twickenham.

However, it was upgraded to a red by the Bunker review system, triggering a three-and-a-half hour hearing that took place on Tuesday via video link-up.

Farrell was expected to receive a ban in the region of six matches, minus mitigation, that would have ruled him out of the World Cup opener against Argentina on September 9.

The 31-year-old Saracens fly-half has missed a total of 11 games because of suspensions incurred for the same offence across three previous incidents, but is now free to take part in England’s clash with Ireland on Saturday.

The all-Australian judicial committee decided that his offence warranted a yellow card only and should not have been lifted to a red by the Bunker.

Its verdict hinged on Jamie George’s attempted tackle on Basham which it claimed caused the Wales flanker, who subsequently failed a head injury assessment, to change direction just before Farrell made his challenge.

“The committee determined, when applying World Rugby’s head contact process, that mitigation should be applied to the high degree of danger found by the foul play review officer,” a statement read.

“The committee found that a late change in dynamics due to England #2’s interaction in the contact area brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier.

“In the committee’s opinion, this mitigation was sufficient to bring the player’s act of foul play below the red card threshold.”

Progressive Rugby condemned an outcome that has sent shockwaves through the sport as it continues its drive to become safer.

“Today’s astounding decision to overturn the red card given to Owen Farrell for his tackle on Taine Basham has made a mockery of World Rugby’s claim that player welfare is the game’s number one priority,” a statement read.

Taine Basham failed a head injury assessment after the tackle
Taine Basham (right) failed a head injury assessment after the tackle (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Additionally, despite protestations in the judgement to the contrary, it has critically undermined the newly introduced Bunker process before a global tournament and eroded confidence in the game’s judicial process which is meant to help protect those playing the game.”

In coming to its verdict, the panel said no criticism was being made of the Bunker review system – which is currently being used on a trial basis only and has yet to be confirmed for the World Cup – given the time available to make a decision.

However, it now calls into question the viability of the system if it does not have the time to make accurate calls.

Farrell’s most recent suspension was for an illegal challenge on Gloucester’s Jack Clement in January, which was reduced from four to three games after he completed tackle school, enabling him to face Scotland in the Six Nations opener.

The decision to overturn the red card is sure to anger anti-concussion campaigners, among them former Wales international Alix Popham who described it as a “shocking challenge”.