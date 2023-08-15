Today at the World Cup: Celebrations for Spain, Swedish pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Today at the World Cup: Celebrations for Spain, Swedish pain

By Press Association
Spain secured a place in their first ever Women’s World Cup final (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Spain secured a place in their first ever Women's World Cup final (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Olga Carmona netted an 89th-minute winner to send Spain through to the Women’s World Cup final for the first time ever with victory over Sweden.

Jorge Vilda’s side will meet either England or Australia, who will battle it out on Wednesday morning for a place in the final.

Here, the PA news agency take a look at how Spain booked their passage to the World Cup showpiece.

Spain snatch it

WWCup Sweden Spain Soccer
Olga Carmona’s 89th-minute strike settled the result (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

Extra-time loomed to close yet another fixture at this tournament as Spain failed to threaten the Swedish goal, but 19-year-old substitute Salma Paralluelo looked to have changed that when she drilled home from close range to put them 1-0 up with 81 minutes on the clock.

Sweden created very few chances throughout the 90 minutes but hit back with two minutes remaining when the ball fell to Rebecka Blomqvist inside the area and she finished expertly past Cata Coll in the Spain goal, as the game once again looked like it would go the distance.

But Spain had other ideas and regained their advantage one minute later when Carmona received a short corner on the edge of the box and unleashed an effort too strong for Zecira Musovic’s hands and Spain sealed a spot in their first ever final.

Sweden fall short

WWCup Sweden Spain Soccer
Sweden crashed out of the semi-finals for a fourth time (Abbie Parr/AP)

Sweden scored in all but one of their World Cup games, that being a 0-0 draw with the United States where they went on to win on penalties, so they were not out of the contest when Paralluelo broke the deadlock in the 81st minute.

Blomqvist’s third strike of the tournament came with two minutes to go but Swedish hearts were broken a minute later, as they fell short at the semi-final stage for a fourth time and will instead have to fight for third place with the loser of the game between England and Australia.

Boss Peter Gerhardsson insists his side will be ready to hit back in their final match, saying: “All of us that were in France (finishing third in 2019), we really bring that with us, the willingness to win the final game if we can.”

Post of the day

Quote of the day

What’s next?

Semi-final: Australia v England, Sydney, Wednesday 11am