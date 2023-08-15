Shots fired from Australia batter David Warner – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 15 2023, 5.54pm Share Shots fired from Australia batter David Warner – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4642114/shots-fired-from-australia-batter-david-warner-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link David Warner mocked England on Twitter (Mike Egerton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15. Football Harry Kane worked hard in Munich. Settling in well. Can’t wait for Friday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2N6eSKIq6b— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 15, 2023 Neymar touched down in Saudi Arabia. “I am here in Saudi Arabia, i am HILALI 💙”@neymarjr #AlHilal pic.twitter.com/q7VUhf0FnQ— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 15, 2023 New surroundings for Gary Neville and the MNF team. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gary Neville (@gneville2) Christian Eriksen made a young fan very happy. A special gift, delivered by: @ChrisEriksen8 🎁#MUFC || #UnitedForTheFans pic.twitter.com/v8UPIkFhuR— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2023 Manchester City headed to Greece for the Super Cup. Athens bound ✈️🇬🇷@Dsquared2 🧵 pic.twitter.com/YqPxSORyje— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 14, 2023 Bethany England was preparing for the World Cup semi-final. Chasing the dream 💭🏴#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/w2eo2V5cTu— Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) August 15, 2023 Cricket Shots fired! An early good luck to the @TheMatildas Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball 🤣🤣🤣 @TheBarmyArmy— David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 15, 2023 Formula One George Russell was living his best life in the summer break. Memorable couple of weeks. 💙 Feeling the batteries recharge. pic.twitter.com/fWXW2oszTD— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 14, 2023 Valtteri Bottas was out enjoying a bike ride. Independence pass ✔️#VB77 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/t1qxhZg5Fj— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 15, 2023 Boxing Frank Bruno wants a happy breakfast show. Morning it a nice day I am sure watching the Breakfast news brings people "down" they do features on mental Health & depression & people being unhappy but they are contributing to it making us feel lousy before we get out of bed!! Can We have a happy positive Breakfast programme… pic.twitter.com/GN4Uo44s33— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) August 15, 2023 Respect from Campbell Hatton. Always respect anyone who gets in the ring 🤝 @TomAnsell9 pic.twitter.com/rwWg8hECdo— Campbell Hatton (@CampbellHatton) August 15, 2023