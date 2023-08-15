Shots fired from Australia batter David Warner – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Harry Kane worked hard in Munich.

Settling in well. Can’t wait for Friday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2N6eSKIq6b — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 15, 2023

Neymar touched down in Saudi Arabia.

New surroundings for Gary Neville and the MNF team.

Christian Eriksen made a young fan very happy.

Manchester City headed to Greece for the Super Cup.

Bethany England was preparing for the World Cup semi-final.

Cricket

Shots fired!

An early good luck to the @TheMatildas Just keep an eye out in case the Poms ask to change the ball 🤣🤣🤣 @TheBarmyArmy — David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 15, 2023

Formula One

George Russell was living his best life in the summer break.

Memorable couple of weeks. 💙 Feeling the batteries recharge. pic.twitter.com/fWXW2oszTD — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 14, 2023

Valtteri Bottas was out enjoying a bike ride.

Boxing

Frank Bruno wants a happy breakfast show.

Morning it a nice day I am sure watching the Breakfast news brings people "down" they do features on mental Health & depression & people being unhappy but they are contributing to it making us feel lousy before we get out of bed!! Can We have a happy positive Breakfast programme… pic.twitter.com/GN4Uo44s33 — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) August 15, 2023

Respect from Campbell Hatton.