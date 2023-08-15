Adam Azim keen to become undisputed world champion to inspire British-Pakistanis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Adam Azim keen to become undisputed world champion to inspire British-Pakistanis

By Press Association
Adam Azim wants to inspire the Asian community by becoming the first British Pakistani undisputed world champion (John Walton/PA)
Adam Azim wants to inspire the Asian community by becoming the first British Pakistani undisputed world champion (John Walton/PA)

Super-lightweight boxer Adam Azim has set his sights on becoming the first British-Pakistani undisputed world champion and wants to use his platform to inspire his community.

Azim, who is gearing up for his September 2 bout with Aram Fanyan, admitted he wants to follow the path of his childhood hero Amir Khan by being a role model to the next generation of athletes from Asian backgrounds.

The 21-year-old Azim, who boasts an 8-0-0 undefeated record, wants to become world champion at a young age like Khan, who did so in 2009 aged 22 when he beat Andriy Kotelnik in Manchester.

“Our relationship is really strong (Azim and Khan), he is like a big brother to me, he was my inspiration growing up,” Azim told the PA news agency.

“I’ve told him that ‘I want to be a young world champion just like you’ and that one day I’ll be the only British-Pakistani undisputed world champion, it will be good to become undisputed because that’s my dream, that’s my goal.

“He was a massive inspiration for me because he (Khan) was the only British-Pakistani in that era and everyone was massive fans of him because of his great hand speed and he was always in big entertaining fights.

“It’s a big thing for me (to represent British-Pakistanis) – I want to become a role model for the younger generation coming through and for both the Pakistani and British communities as well.”

Azim partnered with the Shazad Yaseen Foundation in 2022 to provide relief to impoverished areas within Tanzania.

And the Slough fighter aims to continue his charity work in less fortunate areas and wants to use his platform to launch his own “big charity organisation” in the future.

“I want to keep working hard in the ring and also help with my charity work as well,” he added.

“After this next fight I will be flying out to Africa to do some charity work, I want to be more passionate about charity work because there are a lot of unfortunate people who need food and money.

“We partnered with SYF because I really want to make a big charity organisation myself and it’s important to give back to those people who need it more.”

Azim is confident he can lead by example in the ring to inspire more young people from ethnic minority backgrounds to take up the sport.

He said: “I just need to keep fighting so more and more people watch me, I’m on the rise as a British Pakistani and there are others on the rise too so if we keep doing what we’re doing everything will improve (more diversity in the sport).”