Isaac Olaofe snatches point for Stockport against Bradford

Stockport got their first point of the season with a late equaliser from Isaac Olaofe earning a 1-1 draw against Bradford.

Alex Pattison’s third goal in as many games had put the Bantams in front but substitute Olaofe’s reply was the least the home side deserved.

Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis pulled off a good save to smother Will Collar’s downward header from Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross as Stockport made a fast start.

Louie Barry sent a dangerous ball through the six-yard box before the visitors began to get into their stride.

Bradford’s best chance of the half came on 40 minutes when Andy Cook glanced wide from Ciaran Kelly’s cross.

But the Bantams took the lead two minutes into the second half as Richard Smallwood played Cook wide and his low cross was fired home by Pattison.

Lewis reacted well to deny Paddy Madden from another Southam-Hales cross but Stockport levelled on 80 minutes when substitute Olaofe scored from a corner.

Bradford then won a penalty as Ibou Touray brought down Pattison but Ben Hinchliffe saved Cook’s spot-kick.