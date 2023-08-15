Wrexham record first win since return to the league

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham record first win since return to the league

By Press Association
Wrexham’s Jake Bickerstaff celebrates scoring (Nick Potts/PA)
Wrexham’s Jake Bickerstaff celebrates scoring (Nick Potts/PA)

Wrexham secured their first win since returning to the EFL as they beat Walsall 4-2.

The hosts deservedly opened the scoring after Will Boyle headed home a floating cross at the back post eight minutes in.

Wrexham soon got another through Ollie Palmer’s skilful 20th-minute volley over the top of Walsall keeper Owen Evans who was caught off his line.

Walsall got one back before the break through a corner flicked on to Chris Hussey who beat Ben Foster at the near post.

After the restart, the visitors nearly equalised, with Foster stood still in his net as a Ryan Stark shot from distance clattered the post.

However, The Dragons proved more clinical and scored a third with a low cross finding Jack Bickerstaff who set himself before finishing through Evans’ legs (56)

Elliot Lee made it four with his second in as many games as the clock ticked down to the delight of the 9,042 home support.

Walsall threatened little in the second half but were gifted a consolation in stoppage time through an Anthony Forde own goal.