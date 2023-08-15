Nothing to separate Morecambe and Notts County

Morecambe and Notts County settled for a point each after a battling 0-0 draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

In a game of few chances it was the Magpies who went closest to taking the maximum points when Jodi Jones hit the crossbar from eight yards out after getting onto the end of Aaron Nemane’s cross on 49 minutes.

The Shrimps’ best effort came from young on-loan Burnley striker Michael Mellon who turned sharply in the box before fizzing an effort inches wide of the left hand post with 18 minutes to go.

The first half saw the Magpies produce the better chances with the experienced David McGoldrick twice going close to giving his side the lead.

The striker turned a Nemene right-wing cross wide at full stretch and fired inches wide from distance after linking up well with Dan Crowley.

Macauley Langstaff forced Shrimps’ keeper Stuart Moore into a smart save from a close-range header and Jones fired over from the edge of box after cutting in from the left-hand side.

Morecambe went close on 26 minutes when Eli King curled an effort just wide from the left-hand side of the area.