Luke Conlan fires AFC Fylde to first victory of new season against Kidderminster

AFC Fylde scored four minutes from time to earn their first win of the Vanarama National League season with a 2-1 victory over Kidderminster at Mill Farm.

The home side could have opened the scoring half an hour into the contest when Luke Charman unleashed a powerful effort at goal but Christian Dibble was on hand to palm it away.

Fylde broke the deadlock with 11 minutes to go through Charman, who could not be denied by Dibble this time.

Fylde could have doubled their advantage a couple of minutes later but Gold Omotayo saw his header rattle off the crossbar.

Seconds later, Kidderminster punished them and levelled things up when Kieran Phillips broke forward on the counter-attack and beautifully chipped home to make it 1-1.

Hpwever, Fylde regained their advantage through defender Luke Conlan to hand them their first victory of the campaign.