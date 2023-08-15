Mansfield fight back to claim point at Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield fight back to claim point at Doncaster

By Press Association
George Maris netted a late goal for Mansfield (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mansfield twice came from behind to continue their unbeaten start to the League Two season with a 2-2 draw at Doncaster.

Nigel Clough’s side arguably had the better of the attacking play throughout but were forced to fight back in an entertaining clash of near-neighbours.

Tom Nixon and Joe Ironside struck either side of Louis Reed’s equaliser before George Maris salvaged the Stags a point late on.

Doncaster took the lead with a stunning strike from debutant Nixon. The Hull loanee chested down a half clearance and smashed home on the volley in the 20th minute.

Mansfield equalised after 42 minutes as Reed headed home a cross from Rhys Oates at the back post.

The visitors were the more threatening side in the early stages of the second half with substitute Will Swan twice going close.

But it was hosts Doncaster who took the lead when Ironside reacted quickest to Tommy Rowe’s blocked shot and fired past Christy Pym in the 76th minute.

Mansfield took just four minutes to find the equaliser as space opened up for substitute Maris to fire in low from 20 yards.