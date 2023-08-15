Joe Low double helps Wycombe past Leyton Orient

Centre-back Joe Low scored twice on his first league start for Wycombe as they edged to a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient to claim their first points of the season.

Orient’s tally remains empty, however, after their third straight defeat in League One and their cause was not helped by a red card for Dan Happe in the early stages of the second half.

Wycombe had their first league goal of the campaign after 15 minutes when Low did well to reach Luke Leahy’s cross and finish into the bottom corner.

Having drawn blanks in their opening three games in all competitions, Orient finally broke their duck as Theo Archibald’s cross was firmly finished by Ruel Sotiriou.

Happe was then sent off five minutes after the restart for tugging back Dale Taylor when the last defender and Wycombe restored their lead when Low nodded in another Leahy cross in the 68th minute.

Taylor appeared to have made the game safe in the last 10 minutes by tapping in Josh Scowen’s ball across goal, but Sotiriou quickly pulled one back by squeezing an effort under Max Stryjek.