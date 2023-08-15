Swindon claim local bragging rights with late win over Forest Green By Press Association August 15 2023, 10.02pm Share Swindon claim local bragging rights with late win over Forest Green Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4642579/swindon-claim-local-bragging-rights-with-late-win-over-forest-green/ Copy Link Frazer Blake-Tracy left it late for Swindon (Simon Marper/PA) Swindon produced a fine second-half comeback to beat Forest Green 2-1 in an enthralling local derby in League Two. A stoppage-time strike from Frazer Blake-Tracy coupled with Dan Kemp’s tap-in saw Town get their first win of the campaign. Matty Stevens opened the scoring for Rovers but Harvey Bunker’s second-half red card changed the course of the game. Stevens opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a fine finish that nestled into the far corner after Town’s defence gave him half a yard of space inside the area. George McEachran almost levelled with a fizzing strike from distance that cannoned off the crossbar. Experienced forward Charlie Austin was denied a superb solo goal after a fine chest and volley that was diverted over the crossbar by a one-handed Luke Daniels save. Austin’s headed effort was denied spectacularly by Daniels again but Kemp was on hand to tap home a leveller. Bunker picked up a second yellow card following a mistimed tackle in midfield on the hour mark. Defender Blake-Tracy fired home a left-footed effort from 25 yards to spark scenes of jubilation in the away end.