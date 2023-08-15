Mickey Demetriou haunts old side as Crewe enjoy big win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mickey Demetriou haunts old side as Crewe enjoy big win

By Press Association
Mickey Demetriou scored twice against his old side (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mickey Demetriou scored twice against his old side (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mickey Demetriou fired in twice against his former club as Crewe secured an emphatic 4-2 win against Newport County.

The veteran defender played a key role at the other end of the pitch as the Railwaymen earned their first victory of the season.

When Keeper Nic Townsend spilled Jack Powell’s free-kick, Demetriou made the most of the chance to hook home the opener in the eighth minute.

The Welsh visitors were back on terms thanks to another goalkeeping error in the 21st minute. On-loan Liverpool youngster Harvey Davies failed to glove a high cross flung over his goalmouth and Will Evans rose above him to plant a header into the bottom corner.

Davies redeemed himself by tipping over Seb Palmer-Houlden’s far-post header and keeping out Harry Charsley’s effort with his foot.

Crewe were ahead in the 57th-minute after a trip on Shilow Tracey left the visitors defending a free-kick from the edge of the six-yard box, which Demetriou made the most of by volleying in unmarked from Joel Tabiner’s delivery.

Newport were on the backfoot again in their own box soon after as a trip on Elliott Nevitt was punished by Chris Long, who drove his 66th-minute spot kick down the middle past Townsend.

Townsend then kept out a drive from Rio Adebisi and Nevitt’s follow-up as Crewe looked to add more goals. And within minutes Nevitt did by curling a low shot into the far corner for his first goal for Crewe in the 71st minute.

Charsley reduced the deficit when he latched onto Bryn Morris’ pass and finished high into the corner (75), but there would be no comeback.