Victor Adeboyejo scores hat-trick but red cards overshadow Bolton win

By Press Association
Victor Adeboyejo bagged a hat-trick (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Victor Adeboyejo netted a first-half hat-trick but strike partner Dion Charles and manager Ian Evatt were sent off as leaders Bolton beat Fleetwood 3-1 in League One.

The former Burton star became only the second Wanderers player in nine years to score a treble, firing the Trotters towards a third consecutive league victory.

Paris Maghoma claimed assists for his team-mate’s first two goals after three and 14 minutes, while a third right-wing cross from Josh Dacre-Cogley was also converted by Adeboyejo eight minutes from the interval.

Bolton’s win was soured by referee Tom Nield’s dismissal of Northern Ireland international Charles.

Last January, Nield mistakenly sent off Charles instead of then team-mate Elias Kachunga in Bolton’s win over Forest Green.

This time he booked Charles for a first-half stoppage-time foul and cautioned him again for clashing with ex-Wanderers’ keeper Jay Lynch in the 69th minute.

Five minutes later Evatt followed after protesting too vehemently over a Fleetwood challenge.

The 10-man eventually conceded their first goal of the campaign to Josh Earl’s stoppage-time consolation.