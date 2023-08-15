Blackpool maintain unbeaten start with Port vale stalemate

Blackpool maintained their unbeaten start to life back in League One with a goalless draw against Port Vale at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines are yet to concede in the league after following up a 2-0 home win against Burton Albion with back-to-back goalless draws against Exeter City and the Valiants.

It was also a welcome clean sheet on the road for Port Vale after losing 7-0 away to Barnsley on the opening day, but it means they are still without a win away from Vale Park since New Year’s Day.

Gavin Massey came closest to halting Vale’s away day woes in the first half when he pounced on some lapse defending, but his powerful shot flew agonisingly wide.

Vale enjoyed a positive first half but at the other end, Sonny Carey saw his effort blocked.

Shayne Lavery, scorer of both of Blackpool’s league goals this season, saw his header tipped away by Vale stopper Connor Ripley in the second half but the hosts were forced to settle for a point.