Adam Senior gives Halifax victory at Oldham

Halifax stunned Oldham with a 2-1 National League victory in front of 7,964 fans at Boundary Park. Rob Harker fired the visitors ahead after 31 minutes with a superb long-range strike. Oldham were level five minutes before the break when Mark Shelton fired home from a corner. Harker went close against for Halifax before the resulting corner fell to Adam Senior, who scrambled home from close range.