Reading end long winless run against Cheltenham By Press Association August 15 2023, 10.25pm Share Reading end long winless run against Cheltenham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4642642/reading-end-long-winless-run-against-cheltenham/ Copy Link Will Ferry put through his own net (Bradley Collyer/PA) Reading claimed their first league victory in almost six months when they edged past Cheltenham 1-0 in League One at the SCL Stadium. With Cheltenham offering little going forward, Reading dominated the first half and went in front in the 33rd minute through a deflected own-goal from Town midfielder Will Ferry. Neither side impressed in an uninspiring second period, with Reading just about doing enough to merit their rare win. Reading had not won since a 3-1 success over Blackpool in the Championship back in late February – a barren run of 15 games. Defender Matty Carson strode forward purposefully early on and unleashed a fierce 20-yard drive that Luke Southwood, the former Royals keeper, did well to turn away. But Southwood had no chance when, after a mazy run from Reading’s Caylan Vickers, Ferry inadvertently looped to ball over him and into the net. Struggling Cheltenham, without a point this term, improved marginally after the interval but were toothless in attack and Reading safely negotiated the nine minutes of added time at the end.