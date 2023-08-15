Johnnie Jackson savours a birthday to remember with win at Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnnie Jackson savours a birthday to remember with win at Colchester

By Press Association
Johnnie Jackson, right, enjoyed victory on his birthday (Steven Paston/PA)
Johnnie Jackson says he will remember his 41st birthday fondly after guiding his AFC Wimbledon side to a 2-0 win at his former club Colchester.

After a goalless first half, James Tilley gave the Dons the lead when he converted from close range after Josh Neufville had escaped down the left and crossed.

Tilley then sealed the Dons’ lead in the 85th minute when he finished clinically after being found by Neufville in the area.

The Dons were well worth their win and their margin of victory might well have been even greater, had Neufville’s stoppage-time effort not come off the underside of the crossbar and bounced to safety.

Dons boss Jackson said: “Forty-one is a bit of a stinker as far as birthdays go but I’ll remember my 41st now, that’s for sure.

“It was the complete away performance.

“We created numerous opportunities; I think we had 14 shots in the first half and should have been a couple up at half-time.

“You’re just hoping that you can repeat that performance and not rue those missed chances but I think we came out second half and doubled down again and scored two great goals.

“We were also really solid defensively so I think we were well worth the win.

“We had a good summer with recruitment and did the work that we wanted to do and brought in the players that we highlighted. We worked tirelessly at that and we needed to.

“We got our group together really early which was massively beneficial, so we’ve had a lot of time to work with them.”

Colchester produced a disappointing display, with John Akinde’s first-half effort saved by Alex Bass the closest they came to scoring.

Us head coach Ben Garner admits his side were well beaten.

Garner said: “There’s no sugar-coating that – it was absolutely nowhere near good enough from us.

“We didn’t work hard enough, we didn’t compete enough, we were second best and Wimbledon thoroughly deserved to win.

“I’m scratching my head a little bit as to where that’s come from and why we were that way. We got bullied to be honest.

“They out-worked us, they out-fought us; I think we have too many at the moment who think they can just turn up and play and it’s easy, and it’s not.

“It’s League Two and you’ve got to scrap, you’ve got to fight and you’ve got to work as the baseline.

“They’ve had 21 shots on our goal and that’s a million miles away from where it should be.

“Owen (Goodman) did pretty well again tonight and I thought young Jayden (Fevrier) was the only outfield player that was at the level expected and that’s not good enough.”