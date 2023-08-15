Pete Wild hails ‘under-the-radar’ signing Emile Acquah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pete Wild hails ‘under-the-radar’ signing Emile Acquah

By Press Association
Pete Wild was delighted with his summer signing (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild was delighted with his summer signing (Martin Rickett/PA)

Substitute Emile Acquah scored a late goal for Barrow to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Accrington and Bluebirds boss Pete Wild believes he has captured a gem.

The striker came from Maidenhead in the summer and has now scored two goals in two games for Barrow, who are unbeaten in League Two.

In a game of few chances, Stanley took the lead in the 36th minute. Tommy Leigh’s ball was headed down by Jay Rich-Baghuelou, it deflected off a Barrow player and Sean McConville was there to tap the ball over the line.

Barrow pressed in the second half and Wild’s substitutes paid off as Junior Tiensia fed the ball into fellow newcomer Acquah in the 87th minute and he fired the ball into the far corner of the net.

Wild said: “That was a proper League Two game, there wasn’t much between the teams and we were disappointed with the goal.

“Those crosses are usually bread and butter for us so it was frustrating to concede.

“We were on the front foot in the second half, we showed character and got the goal I felt we deserved.

“Emile came to us under the radar and we have been flicking between him and Proccy (Jamie Proctor) for who will start.

“People don’t know a lot about Emile but he created his own goal today and if he continues to do that I am sure people will start to know about him.

“Accrington is a tough place to come to, they are well-drilled, we knew it would be a scrap but I thought the lads did well.”

Stanley boss John Coleman, whose side have one win, one draw and one defeat now, said: “It was a strange game. I think Barrow surprised us a bit by letting us have the ball.

“We scored a bit of a fluke goal, Sean was in the right place at right time.

“We were 1-0 up and pretty comfortable at the start of the second half but you know a team who are getting beat 1-0 will change their shape, commit more men forward and then we have to be able to get our foot on ball and exploit them on the break.

“Their goal has come from us being one-on-one and it was their only shot on our goal which has gone in, but we didn’t have too many on theirs.

“Obviously with them scoring so late we are disappointed. The game was there for the taking and it eluded us. We were in big control for long periods without hurting them and that’s our problem at the moment.”