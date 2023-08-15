Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson pleased as his side hit four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson pleased as his side hit four

By Press Association
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson saw his side score four (Nick Potts/PA)
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hailed his side’s commanding performance in a 4-2 victory over Walsall.

The Hollywood-owned Dragons recorded a first win since their EFL return, banishing a shaky start to life in League Two.

Parkinson felt that his side stood up and singled out the goalscorers, saying: “I thought it was a very good performance from us.

“(I am) disappointed to concede that last-minute goal at the end because the game is never over until it’s over.

“I don’t want that to take the gloss off the performance because I thought we controlled for long periods, the passing was crisp, the movement was good and it was a night where a lot of our key players stood up to the plate.

“Tonight it was important we stood up as a team, as a group and the supporters did that as well and we got our first win of the season.”

“It was a proper man’s performance from Will Boyle and then Ollie (Palmer) an audacious finish. I’m so pleased for Jake Bickerstaff and Elliott (Lee) capped off a performance of high quality.”

Bickerstaff, an academy product, has worked hard to earn his place in the squad according to Parkinson.

“I’ve said all along we’ve got to give players an opportunity if they perform and Jake Bickerstaff performed well against Wigan and in training and deserved the opportunity tonight,” he said.

Walsall could not repeat their win over Stockport and will be disappointed to have conceded so many.

Boss Mat Sadler highlighted his frustration, saying: “I think with the first goal we usually have a shape that we’re good at keeping. We weren’t high enough in the box or tight enough.

“The second goal is one of those moments where a mistake happens, they do happen and you’re hoping to get a little bit of luck. It’s a fantastic finish and then you’re up against it.”

“I thought we showed a lot of resilience in that 40 minutes then to get ourselves back into it.

“But in the key moments, we just fell short. I think it was a foul before the third goal, but we still have an opportunity to deal with that, so it’s frustrating.

“The big thing for me is working together now, we’re back to it, back to the work. They’re a bunch that are invested in what we want to do here.

“We have to work out ways of being on the right side of results, that requires a little bit of nouse and experience so we can learn from tonight.”

Walsall’s goals came from Chris Hussey and Anthony Forde’s own goal.