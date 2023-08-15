Ian Dawes happy to see Tranmere get their reward against Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Dawes happy to see Tranmere get their reward against Harrogate

By Press Association
Ian Dawes felt a victory was coming (Simon Marper/PA)
An upbeat Ian Dawes could hardly contain his delight after seeing his Tranmere side finally record their first win of the season at the third time of asking with a 3-0 victory over Harrogate at Prenton Park.

Goals from Luke Norris, Sam Taylor and Kieron Morris were the difference as Rovers followed-up two disappointing defeats with a much-needed victory.

Dawes said: “The performances over the past three games have been key because if you keep performing the results will come.

“I felt for whoever we were playing tonight as I felt we were going to give someone a hiding in terms of goals.

“It’s still no excuses as you still have to get the wins on the board but we’ve always believed that if the process is right and the performances are there then the results will come.

“Today reminded me of the second half on Saturday, there was a lot more substance to what we did, we were aggressive, came out on the front foot and we deserved to be two goals up at half-time.

“We looked at Saturday’s performance and we had to go with that team again because I thought they were outstanding.

“I thought we managed the game well and we’d get them on the counter sooner or later so the performance overall was outstanding and to get a clean sheet just caps it off.”

Norris rose above a static Town defence to head home a Connor Jennings centre in the 24th minute and just 90 seconds later Tranmere doubled their lead when Taylor raced through a non-existent Harrogate defence before stabbing the ball under Mark Oxley.

The game was put beyond doubt in the 89th minute when Morris fired home to inflict a second straight defeat on Harrogate.

Town boss Simon Weaver said: “I thought we gave the game away in the first half conceding two quick goals and it made it a massive task to get back into the game.

“For large parts of the second half we were the better team to watch and we reacted well to me telling the lads at half-time that we were powder-puff.

“In the second half we played with more determination and anger but we need to do that from the start to get results.

“Of course the two goals we conceded in the first half changed the game and that came about from a lack of discipline.

“You get judged by your results and we’ve had an awful one tonight and maybe 3-0 didn’t tell the whole story of the game tonight.

“You’ve got to take your chances and we had some very good chances to score tonight which we wasted.”