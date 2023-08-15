Joey Barton praises Luke McCormick after Bristol Rovers net late win at Charlton

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton praised the work ethic of Luke McCormick after he came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner in a 2-1 victory at Charlton.

The former midfielder was back on the touchline after serving a three-game stadium ban.

And there were big celebrations on the touchline when McCormick struck in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to ensure Barton’s side extended their unbeaten start to the League One campaign.

Scott Sinclair’s close-range finish had put Rovers ahead in the 58th minute only for teenage striker Daniel Kanu to level eight minutes after he was brought on.

But McCormick also provided a major impact after replacing John Marquis in the 89th minute, lashing home after neatly controlling Grant Ward’s pass on his chest.

“It’s like we’ve won more than three points because of the nature of the goal,” said Barton.

“I’m so pleased for Macca. He’s worked really hard and when you do that in this game then you get rewarded with special moments.

“He doesn’t go through the motions in the dying embers of the game. He drives on. It’s a great bit of work by the team, and particularly Grant Ward, to flip it over and pick him out. Macca still had a lot to do. We know what a goalscoring threat he can be in our team.

“We’ve had back-to-back wins here now and that’s against a team who have invested in the summer. I know they’ve got one or two out but they are going to be a candidate for promotion.

“This will be a really tricky place to come over this football calendar. We are still in the evolution stage ourselves.”

While Barton has had his skirmishes with officials it was opposite number Dean Holden who was booked by referee Charles Breakspear.

The Addicks boss was left fuming when Josh Grant was only cautioned for clipping Alfie May after he got in behind the Rovers defence not long before McCormick settled the fixture.

“He is ahead of the last defender when he gets fouled and he is through on goal – simple as that,” said Holden.

“I end up getting another yellow card for saying it is a disgraceful decision.

“We’ve done enough to win the game tonight, there’s no doubt about that. We’ve got to keep working in both boxes – be more clinical in their box and make sure defensively we show a bit more steel and see them attacks off.

“They have come for a point and got a smash and grab, good luck to them.

“We can’t hide away from the fact we’re missing key players. We’re still looking to add to the squad in certain areas – we know the profile of the players we need.

“Large parts of the performance were really good. But who wants to hear that when you’ve lost a home game? It’s for us to pick the bones out of it.

“We need to make sure we’re back ready for the next game and this place (The Valley) doesn’t become negative by any stretch. I have to say the supporters were excellent again. Even after they scored the first goal they kept driving the team.”