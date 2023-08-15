Andy Crosby admits Port Vale need cutting edge after Blackpool stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Crosby admits Port Vale need cutting edge after Blackpool stalemate

By Press Association
Andy Crosby (Nick Potts/PA)
Andy Crosby (Nick Potts/PA)

Andy Crosby believes Port Vale lacked a cutting edge in their 0-0 draw against Blackpool.

Gavin Massey came closest as The Valiants controlled the first half, but his powerful shot flew agonisingly wide of the goal.

In the second half, Blackpool took control, but Vale stopper Connor Ripley tipped away Shayne Lavery’s header to ensure the spoils were shared at Bloomfield Road.

The Port Vale manager insists his side had the chance to win the game in the opening 45 minutes.

He said: “We were maybe just lacking that last pass around the edge of their box to really take advantage.

“It was a contrasting game really, I thought first half we had control, especially in possession and we controlled their possession how we wanted to.

“We thought we could counterattack from the midfield if we could nick balls, and we had a few opportunities.

“We nullified them to very little in the first half, we used our numerical advantage in certain areas of the pitch which we spoke about going into the game.

“Second half we lacked a little bit of control, went too long too easy and landed on second balls.

“It’s a really good point against a team who were a league above us last season who have got really good players, but I’ve just said to the players there that I’m going to do this job and I’m going to look at every single way we can win games.

“I’m going to look at how we can approach it, I think I’ve got a really good group of players who are tactically and technically good and who take on information really well.”

The result means The Tangerines are still yet to concede in the league this season after following up a 2-0 home win against Burton Albion with back-to-back goalless draws.

However, Blackpool manager Neil Critchley was frustrated by the result.

He added: “Frustrating with a capital F I think.

“It’s not easy when teams come and put loads of men behind the ball and have a game plan to stop you and they did it very well.

“So, you have to be patient and persevere in what you train to do.

“It might not be how you want it to look in the first 20-25 minutes.

“They were full of energy, but if we keep being patient and persevere with how we want to play you can see what happened in the second half where we had complete control.

“We dominated the game, pushed them right back in their own half and then we just missed that final bit in and around the goal, that cross or that moment the striker gets across someone and finishes tonight.

“I’m not disappointed by the performance just frustrated by the result.”