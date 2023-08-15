Graham Alexander bemoans lack of quality as MK Dons suffer first loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Graham Alexander bemoans lack of quality as MK Dons suffer first loss

By Press Association
Graham Alexander saw his side beaten (Steven Paston/PA)
Graham Alexander saw his side beaten (Steven Paston/PA)

MK Dons boss Graham Alexander admitted his side did not show enough quality in the final third after they suffered their first defeat of the season at Crawley.

Mo Eisa struck his third goal of the season to cancel out Nick Tsaroulla’s 16th-minute opener for Crawley, but Danilo Orsi’s first goal for the Reds settled the issue shortly after the break.

Alexander felt his side did not do enough during the course of the game.

He explained: “There were moments in the game when we could have done better.

“But you have to be better defensively as a whole team and we turned the ball over quite cheaply for both goals. We didn’t defend the two goals well.”

Alexander is seeking a reaction for the visit to Colchester on Saturday and said: “We were not good enough in the final third and now we have to be ready for the next challenge.

“It is an ongoing project and there are going to be bumps on the way. This was a bump.

“Take nothing away from Crawley – they have started the season really well.”

Crawley climbed to third in the table after clinching their second win in three games and boss Scott Lindsey said he was “proud” of how his team performed.

He said: “I’m pleased with the result but we are not getting carried away because it’s only a start at the moment.

“We’re really pleased with the way it has gone as we’ve signed a lot of players and it is pretty much a new team in many ways.

“There are six players who finished third from bottom, one who finished bottom (Liam Kelly), three others that other clubs didn’t want and one player who has come out of non-league in the (National League) South.

“So when you think about it we’ve done that to some top teams over the last three games and we’ve been brilliant.”

Crawley are desperate to make up for last season’s worst placing since entering the league, but former Swindon boss Lindsey said it was too early to call this a statement of intent.

He added: “We were heavily backed by a lot of media to get relegated. That’s the way it is. Sometimes these people get it wrong.

“Thinking about what we have here, we have got real talent.”