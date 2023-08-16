Barcelona appoint former player Deco as sporting director on three-year contract

Barcelona have announced Deco as their new sporting director on a three-year contract.



The appointment of the former Barca and Portugal playmaker comes after director of football Mateu Alemany agreed to be released from his role once the summer transfer window closes on September 2.

Alemany’s scheduled departure from Barcelona was announced in May and he will now work alongside Deco until early next month.

🤝 Deco, new FC Barcelona sporting director ✍️ The first team player between 2004 and 2008 signs a contract as sporting director at the Club for the next three seasons — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 16, 2023

Deco, who played for the Catalan club between 2004 and 2008, will work closely with the coaches in heading the footballing department at the Nou Camp.



The club will release details of their new sporting structure under their new director over the coming weeks.