On this day in 2021: Tammy Abraham leaves Chelsea for Roma

Chelsea academy graduate Tammy Abraham completed a £34million transfer to Roma on this day in 2021.

Abraham, who had spent three spells on loan away from Stamford Bridge, left his boyhood club on a permanent deal after a 17-year association.

Forward Abraham signed a contract with Roma until 2026 after they paid 40million euros to reunite him with old Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

📊 Tammy Abraham was our top goalscorer in 2022! ⚽️🏅 And here’s every single one of them! #ASRoma | @tammyabraham pic.twitter.com/IXUvc2Lv9z — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 31, 2022

Abraham had spent time in and around the squad under Mourinho, but it was Gus Hiddink who handed the striker his Chelsea debut in 2016.

With chances hard to come by, Abraham had successful loan spells in the Sky Bet Championship with Bristol City and Aston Villa, sandwiched between a temporary switch to Swansea when they were in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s appointment as Chelsea boss in 2019 saw Abraham finally given a consecutive run of matches and he scored 15 goals in all competitions, but starting opportunities were more limited in the 2020-21 season.

Roma’s pursuit of Abraham in the summer of 2021 proved successful with Mourinho praising the “ambition” of his new number nine after he left the Blues following 30 goals in 82 appearances.

Abraham and Mourinho would go on to enjoy success, combining to win the Europa Conference League last year before they made the Europa League final in May.