5 athletes to watch at World Championships in Budapest

The World Championships start in Budapest on Saturday – just a year after the rearranged 2022 edition in Eugene.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the five international stars to watch in Hungary.

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)

10.65! That's how fast Shericka Jackson is at this time! 2nd was Sashalee Forbes with 10.96 and 3rd Natasha Morrison 10.98! Brianna Williams 11.01!#JAAA@Athletics_JA @MCGESJamaica pic.twitter.com/rdiJQRNLWd — Athletics Jamaica (@Athletics_JA) July 8, 2023

Jackson continues to impress and is the fastest in the world this year after clocking 10.65 seconds over 10 metres at the Jamaican championships.

It put her joint fifth on the all-time list, 0.16 seconds off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 35-year-old world record.

Jackson won silver in the 100m at last year’s Worlds and will be gunning for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s title this time around.

Wayde Van Niekerk (South Africa)

South Africa’s Wayde Van Niekerk suffered a serious knee injury in 2017. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 2016 Olympic and 2017 world champion has fought back from a ruptured ACL, which he suffered playing a charity touch rugby game in 2017.

His 400m time of 44.17secs puts him second on the list this year, behind Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga.

He missed the 2019 World Championships and failed to reach the 400m final at Tokyo 2020 but finished fifth in the final at last year’s Worlds.

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden)

Mondo Duplantis holds every major title available to him (Ian Rutherford/PA)

The Swede broke his own world pole vault record at last year’s Championships in Eugene, clearing 6.21 metres, and registered 6.22m earlier this year to increase the mark.

Duplantis, who was born in the United States, is also the reigning European outdoor and indoor champion to hold all the major titles available to him.

It would be a major shock if the 23-year-old was beaten in Budapest.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (United States)

USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the World and Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Not content with dominating the 400m hurdles, the 24-year-old has a world-leading time in the 400m this year.

Last year’s 400m hurdles world champion – where she broke her own world record – and 2021’s Olympic champion is yet to race in the hurdles this year, instead focusing on the flat distance.

She ran 48.74secs in the 400m at the US championships in Eugene in July.

Femke Bol (Netherlands)

And the winning streak continues ✨ Femke Bol breaks her own meeting record at #LausanneDL in the 400m hurdles in 52.76 seconds.#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/uGbep4t8cx — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 30, 2023

A world-leading time of 52.30secs in the 400m hurdles has the 23-year-old clear favourite for the title.

With McLaughlin-Levrone having focused on the 400m this year, the path is clear for Bol to improve on last year’s silver.

A bronze in Tokyo and last year’s European gold in Munich marks Bol as one of the world’s best.