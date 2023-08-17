Today at the World Cup: England prepare for first final appearance

England have begun preparations for their first appearance in the final of the Women’s World Cup.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured an historic 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia and set up an all-European final showdown against Spain on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the day after the night before.

Ella dilemma

Lauren James is available for the final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has a selection dilemma after Toone’s sparkling display.

The midfielder replaced Lauren James, who scored three goals and picked up the same number of assists before she was sent off late in the second half of England’s last-16 victory over Nigeria.

She has now served the two-game ban she was issued for stepping on the back of defender Michelle Alozie and is be available to start the most important match in Lionesses’ history.

But fellow midfielder Keira Walsh said: “I think obviously people are going to speak about that, but I think everyone has got to give Tooney credit. She has come back in and she has done an unbelievable job again.

“I think she was unbelievable. She tackled, she got stuck in, she took us up the pitch, she gave us a lot of security. LJ is a massive talent, but I think we have got to put some respect on Tooney’s name as well. She has been fantastic.”

Toone teacher enjoys “surreal” moment

England celebrate Ella Toone’s strike (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Toone’s former PE teacher feels it is “not a surprise” that she has reache the World Cup final.

Chris Nuttall, PE teacher at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, Wigan, who taught Toone from Year 9 to Year 11, said he saw her potential at school.

Nuttal, 38, told the PA news agency: “It’s surreal to see Ella play in the World Cup semi-final, but it’s brilliant now they have got through to the final.

“For myself and the rest of the department, it’s not a surprise for us because the way Ella conducted herself and how passionate she was about football throughout school, you could see how determined she was.

“You could tell she was going to go onto great things in terms of her football career.”

Millions tuned in

Aussie pride in defeat

Australian newspapers saluted the Matildas, and Sam Kerr in particular, as their thrilling run came to an end.

The Daily Telegraph highlighted Kerr’s strike, which it called “one of the greatest goals in World Cup history”.

And an editorial on the paper’s front cover summed up the Australian population’s sentiments: “…despite the heart-wrenching loss, our girls in green and gold have changed the nation’s sporting landscape forever.

“Matildas, we salute you.”

“Pride and pain” was the headline on the front page of The Age, which ran alongside an image of a dejected Kerr.

Tweet of the day

What’s next?

Third-place play-off: Sweden v Australia (Brisbane, Saturday 0900BST)

Final: Spain v England (Sydney, Sunday 1100BST)