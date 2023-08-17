Cian Prendergast to make first Test start at number eight against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cian Prendergast to make first Test start at number eight against England

By Press Association
Connacht’s Cian Prendergast, with ball in hand, will make his first Test start for Ireland (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
Connacht’s Cian Prendergast, with ball in hand, will make his first Test start for Ireland (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Ireland back-rower Cian Prendergast will make his first Test start in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash with England in Dublin.

The Connacht player, who has won two caps as a replacement, has been selected at number eight, with the influential Caelan Doris providing back-up from the bench.

Andy Farrell has recalled 11 of the team which clinched Six Nations Grand Slam glory against Steve Borthwick’s men in March.

Centre Garry Ringrose and lock Tadhg Beirne, who were both injured for that 29-16 win, and fly-half Ross Byrne join Prendergast in coming in to a strong starting XV.

Munster wing Keith Earls is poised to win his 100th cap from the bench.

Prendergast came on in the first half of Ireland’s 33-17 win over Italy on August 5 in place of the injured Jack Conan.

With Conan still sidelined by a foot issue, the 23-year-old is given a major opportunity to provide competition for key man Doris, who was named man of the match following two tries against the Azzurri.

Head coach Farrell has completely changed the experimental side which began that match.

Ross Byrne has been given another chance to deputise for Johnny Sexton
Ross Byrne has been given another chance to deputise for Johnny Sexton (Brian Lawless/PA)

In the continued absence of suspended captain Johnny Sexton, Leinster team-mate Byrne has another chance to stake his claim for the number 10 jersey.

The 28-year-old – the most experienced out-half available to Farrell – will make only the fourth international start of his career, two of which were Twickenham defeats to England.

He will be partnered by scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, with Jack Crowley, who impressed at fly-half against Italy, among the replacements.

Farrell has selected his first-choice front row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, with skipper James Ryan and Beirne in the lock positions and reigning world player of the year Josh Van Der Flier and Peter O’Mahony either side of rookie Prendergast.

Ringrose is partnered in midfield by Bundee Aki. Wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe and full-back Hugo Keenan return in a familiar back three.

Keith Earls, with ball, is poised to wi his 100th cap for Ireland
Keith Earls, with ball, is poised to win his 100th cap for Ireland (Damien Eagers/PA)

Veteran Earls, who made his debut against Canada in November 2008, is set to become the ninth Irishman to reach a century of caps following Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Cian Healy, Rory Best, Sexton, Paul O’Connell, John Hayes and Conor Murray.

Scrum-half Murray, hooker Rob Herring, props Jeremy Loughman and Finlay Bealham and second row Joe McCarthy complete the bench.

Farrell on Wednesday released Kieran Treadwell, Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne from his squad.

The Englishman, who currently has 38 players at his disposal, will name his final 33-man selection for France on August 28.