Lionesses and Man City celebrate success – Thursday’s sporting social

England's World Cup celebrations continued (Isabel Infantes/PA). Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17. Football The celebrations of England reaching the Women's World Cup final continued. This team is special! Well done to @Lionesses + all staff! Everyone is behind you for the final! What a moment 👏👏👏 https://t.co/jI7JLKpQBE— Jill Scott MBE (@JillScottJS8) August 17, 2023 WORLD CUP FINALISTS @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/x8ncwdw5RD— Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) August 17, 2023 What a moment…a world cup final!!! pic.twitter.com/3JrSZV1X8L— Jess Carter (@_JessCarter) August 17, 2023 WE'RE IN A WORLD CUP FINAL🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOztEXyPnm— Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) August 16, 2023 Man City got their hands on another trophy. Super Cup Champions!! Another one ☝🏻 Cammmm on my brothers 💙🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/MgGu4h2qmC— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 16, 2023 Until the end.. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SEMQrj1lSq— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) August 16, 2023 EUROPEAN SUPER CUP WINNERS! ANOTHER ONE!🏆💙 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/tcCsnNwb64— Sergio Gómez (@sergiogm_10) August 16, 2023 UEFA Super Cup 🏆 Thank you Athens 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/0X8edTYrRv— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) August 17, 2023 Here we go again, boss! 🙌🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/awPOv4ehZ9— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 17, 2023 Harry Kane x boot. 👀⏰ pic.twitter.com/v7gWquNy0P— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 17, 2023 Birthdays. Happy birthday to the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/P8ruXWyRdh— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2023 Rolling back the years. A spectacular opening day victory at Arsenal, #OnThisDay 🔟 years ago. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xM5r1QNEvc— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 17, 2023 Blackburn remembered. Today marks 23 years since the passing of #Rovers' greatest supporter, Jack Walker.You'll always be remembered. Thank you, Uncle Jack 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/CjK4YmqTgB— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 17, 2023 Cricket Tributes were paid to Sir Michael Parkinson. For Parky 💙#YorkshireFamily pic.twitter.com/nJr60uPmv3— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) August 17, 2023 RIP pic.twitter.com/tU627lTCv4— Darren Gough MBE (@DGoughie) August 17, 2023 Stuart Broad was glad to be back at Trent Bridge. Happy to be Home 😀 https://t.co/MhLVKIzvpd— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 17, 2023 Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope and Sir Alastair Cook made a late bid for a place on Europe's Ryder Cup team. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) Formula One Another tribute for Parkinson. Sat next to Mr Parkinson at a dinner once, what a lovely man, so engaging. If you want to get into broadcasting study people like him, he was a master. So calm and authoritative. He very much used the two ears/one mouth ratio to great effect. https://t.co/HjOCaOeYuT— Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) August 17, 2023 Valtteri Bottas was on an adventure. Steamboat it's good to be back 🐻@sbtgrvl this weekend 🚲#VB77 📷 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/w1QoJm1bcj— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 16, 2023