Lewis Hall set to join Newcastle after agreement reached with Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lewis Hall set to join Newcastle after agreement reached with Chelsea

By Press Association
Newcastle have reached an agreement with Chelsea for full-back Lewis Hall (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle have reached an agreement with Chelsea for full-back Lewis Hall (Martin Rickett/PA)

Newcastle have reached agreement with Chelsea over a deal for teenage defender Lewis Hall.

The PA news agency understands that talks over the 18-year-old’s move to Tyneside have reached a successful conclusion and that he will become the club’s fourth major summer signing.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe confirmed his interest in Hall at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, and indicated that the move – initially at least – would be on a loan basis.

Eddie Howe says signing Hall would conclude Newcastle's summer business
Eddie Howe says signing Hall would conclude Newcastle’s summer business (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked about the player, Howe said: “Let’s wait and see what happens today. He’s a player that I like, very versatile, really good potential.”

Asked further if the move would be on a loan basis after admitting last week that the club would have to be “creative” in following up summer swoops for Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, Howe added: “Yes, I think it is, yes.”

Howe also confirmed that completion of the deal would effectively bring an end to the club’s incoming transfer business.

He said: “I think if we were able to bring a player in, that would be our transfer business concluded unless there were injuries within our own players.”

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak scored twice in a 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa
Newcastle’s Alexander Isak scored twice in a 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hall’s arrival would cap a productive summer for the Magpies, who have lost Allan Saint-Maximin but otherwise significantly strengthened their hand.

Tonali made a hugely impressive debut in last Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Aston Villa in which Barnes came off the bench to both provide and assist for Callum Wilson and score himself.

But if the £52million Italy international grabbed the headlines, he did so only marginally ahead of striker Alexander Isak, who will head into Saturday evening’s trip to champions Manchester City brimming with confidence after helping himself to a double against Villa, the second courtesy of an exquisite chipped finish.

Isak, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad last summer for an initial £58million, got the nod ahead of last season’s leading scorer Wilson and justified his selection with a performance which illustrated the way he has grown into a role which carries huge weight on Tyneside.

Asked if he could yet prove a bargain in the context of the current transfer climate, Howe said: “Some of the fees paid this summer have been extraordinary and as long as the revenues in football [continue], that will continue to be the case.

“You look back at a deal done a year ago, two years ago, a great price, we got that player at a really good fee. As long as we keep feeling that, we know we’re doing the right things and making the right decisions.”

Howe will send his team into battle with UEFA Super Cup winners City in the second leg of an intensely difficult start to the season which will see them entertain Liverpool next weekend before heading for Brighton in a run of fixtures Howe acknowledges may provide a barometer for the remainder of the campaign.

He said: That’s how we’re trying to approach it, as a challenge, as a really good way of starting the season because we’ll know instantly how good we are, how good we can be, what areas we need to improve.”