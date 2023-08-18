Sophie Ecclestone rested for Sri Lanka series as England turn to Gaur and Heath

England have handed maiden call-ups to Mahika Gaur and Bess Heath for the upcoming white-ball series with Sri Lanka but rested four key players including Sophie Ecclestone.

Jon Lewis’ side will bring an enthralling summer to an end when they play three IT20s and three ODIs against Sri Lanka between August 31 and September 14.

After beating Australia in both white-ball series last month, England turn their attention to Sri Lanka but will be without Ecclestone and Sophia Dunkley for the entire series, while Danni Wyatt will only play in the T20s and Nat Sciver-Brunt is only part of the ODI group.

Northern Diamonds’ Bess Heath has received a first call-up to the senior England squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Fast bowler Gaur has benefited from this rotation and in the process will commit her international future to England after being selected in both white-ball squads.

Gaur, 17, has represented United Arab Emirates in 19 T20 internationals but is set to make her debut for England after a fine summer where she helped North West Thunder make the Charlotte Edwards Cup Finals Day and, more recently, has caught the eye for Manchester Originals.

Heath hit 41 for England A against Australia A earlier this summer and is selected in both groups following a consistent run of form over the past year.

Freya Kemp is also back in the 20-over squad after she recovered from a stress fracture to her back and Lauren Filer has received her first IT20 call-up following a starring red-ball role against Australia in the one-off Test in June.

Captain Heather Knight and her team will begin the IT20 series at a sold-out Hove on August 31.

Head coach Lewis said: “We have named a squad with a good blend of youth and experience and see this as an important series to test the depth of our playing pool.

“We have some exciting, new young players coming in who we are looking forward to working with.

“Mahika is a very exciting talent. Left-arm swing bowlers of over six-foot tall are unique in women’s cricket.

“Mahika has shown consistently this summer that she is a threat with the new ball and we are excited to see how she performs at international level.

“Bess is an all-action cricketer who impacts games and is a great fit for us and how we want to play.

“She impressed in the A team games against Australia earlier in the summer and she also provides cover for Amy Jones with the gloves.

“With a World Cup coming up next year, it’s imperative we develop the squad and players can gain international caps and experience.

“The chance to play at venues around the country is exciting. It’s great the opening fixture against Sri Lanka at Hove is now sold out.

“After an incredible Ashes summer, we want to maintain momentum on and off the field and look forward to getting started.”

England Women’s IT20 squad: Knight (captain), Bell, Bouchier, Capsey, Cross, Dean, Filer, Gaur, Gibson, Glenn, Heath, Jones, Kemp, Wong, Wyatt.

England Women’s ODI squad: Knight (captain), Beaumont, Bell, Bouchier, Capsey, Cross, Dean, Filer, Gaur, Gibson, Glenn, Heath, Jones, Lamb, Sciver-Brunt,