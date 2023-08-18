Luke Ayling earns point for Leeds but wait for win goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Ayling earns point for Leeds but wait for win goes on

By Press Association
Luke Ayling, left, celebrates his equaliser (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds’ wait for a first league win since April 4 went on after they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan, who spent three years at Elland Road, thought he had earned bragging rights over his old club thanks to Brandon Thomas-Asante’s controversial opener, which came off his arm, early in the second half.

But Luke Ayling clinched the hosts a welcome point with his bullet header.

Both sides hit the post in an entertaining encounter under the lights in Yorkshire.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his injury-hit side as big-money French striker Georginio Rutter made his first start of the season.

For the Baggies, Thomas-Asante returned to the starting line-up to lead the line.

It was a slow start in front of a raucous home crowd, with Sam Byram flashing a shot across the face of goal the only real action in the opening 10 minutes.

But you could tell the hosts, roared on by their vocal support, were up for it as Dan James forced Alex Palmer into a good low save after a deflection.

Albion were indebted to the woodwork as Leeds went agonisingly close. Jamie Shackleton’s speculative effort took a wicked deflection off Cedric Kipre as it hit the base of the post.

When West Brom were finally presented with a decent chance Darnell Furlong fluffed his lines at the back post after being found by a deep Matty Phillips cross.

After the break, it was Albion’s turn to be denied by the furniture. Leeds stopper Illan Meslier produced a super save to palm Jed Wallace’s effort, after getting on the end of Thomas-Asante’s drilled cross, onto the post.

But it was not long before the deadlock was broken by Thomas-Asante in the 52nd minute. It was a scrappy goal, but the visiting fans did not care.

Leeds failed to clear a near-post corner as Jayson Molumby’s strike went through a sea of bodies before being diverted goalwards off the striker’s arm.

Leeds upped the ante with time running out, with Palmer pulling off a stunning fingertip save to keep out a James thunderbolt which was destined for the top corner.

And it was the former Manchester United winger who created the equaliser as Ayling made a superb run to get on the end of James’ cross and head home the 72nd-minute leveller.

The hosts almost led within the blink of an eye as Palmer made another smart stop, this time to keep out Joe Gelhardt.