Barry Robson relieved Aberdeen do not suffer upset to progress in League Cup

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson claimed it was a case of job done after his side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup with a 2-1 win over Stirling.

The Dons boss alluded to last season’s embarrassing Scottish Cup defeat against non-league Darvel when insisting the main objective had been progressing in the tournament.

But the Pittodrie outfit were made to battle hard for the victory after Greig Spence’s late strike for Stirling set up a grandstand finish – just when Aberdeen looked comfortable following goals either side of the break from Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson.

With attention now turning to Thursday’s Europa League play-off against Swedish outfit Hacken, Robson said: “I knew how difficult it would be and we let the players know that.

“This club’s had a few bad results over the last couple of years and we didn’t want that to happen again.

“But we managed to come here and win the game. I’m just glad we dealt with it.

“Credit to Stirling, they’ve been in great form and we knew they would bring everything to the game and they put on a really good show. They should be proud of how they played.

“But my main aim was to get through. It was about playing a strong team and winning.

“The players showed a good mentality as cup football is always tough. People wanted to see an upset and rightly so, that’s the magic of the cup.

“But we are through and now we focus on Thursday night.”

He added: “I have five reports on Hacken and I will watch three live games. I have had scouts over in Sweden watching them and getting every detail.

“We need to know what they are all about and we will. They are a good side, it will be difficult and let’s go and see what we can do there.

“Credit to all the Scottish clubs for performing well in Europe this week and hopefully we can do the same.

“We are trying to build something here and we will prepare well this week.”

Stirling Albion manager Darren Young insisted his side should have had a late penalty when Ross Davidson was taken out after shooting over the crossbar in the 90th minute.

But he was proud of the way his League One team pushed their Premiership visitors all the way in a narrow defeat.

He said: “It was a stonewaller. I think if it was outside the box, he (referee David Munro) would probably have given it.

“He (Davidson) has got the shot away and he’s taken him out – he’s absolutely nowhere near the ball.

“I’ve seen penalties given for it and obviously tonight we’ve seen it not given. These things happen.

“I think we were in the ascendancy in the last 10, 15 minutes. We were pressing, we were pushing and we were very unlucky not to get an equaliser.

“There’s loads to take from the game. We pushed a full-time team and they’re going to play in Europe on Thursday night, and we pushed them all the way.”