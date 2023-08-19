England duo Lauren Hemp and Lauren James among stars of the World Cup

The final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup between Spain and England is looming and the month-long tournament has not been short of standout players from different countries.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell looks at five star players who have shone the brightest during the tournament.

Linda Caicedo, Colombia

Linda Caicedo, left, was instrumental in Colombia’s World Cup campaign (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The 18-year-old had a breakout tournament and her two goals and an assist played an important role in Colombia advancing into the quarter-finals. Her stunning strike against Germany will no doubt be a contender for goal of the tournament.

Amanda Ilestedt

Amanda Ilestedt has been a aerial threat for Sweden this summer Down Under (Tim Goode/PA)

Centre-back Ilestedt has been an unlikely top scorer for her nation this summer having netted an impressive four goals from Sweden’s dominant set-pieces which helped her side reach the semi-finals.

Lauren Hemp, England

Lauren Hemp put England ahead against Australia in the semi-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Hemp has scored important goals at crucial times for Sarina Wiegman’s England, including an equaliser in the Lionesses’ quarter-final victory over Colombia and putting them ahead against Australia in the semi-final. The Manchester City forward will look to build on her three goals in Sunday’s final.

Hinata Miyazawa, Japan

Hinata Miyazawa celebrates after scoring against Zambia (John Cowpland/AP)

Miyazawa leads the Golden Boot race with five goals and was at the forefront of Japan’s free-flowing attacking football which dominated the early stages before they fell to Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Lauren James, England

Lauren James starred for England in the group stages before her quarter-final dismissal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

James shone in the early stages of the tournament and gained plaudits for her memorable display against China. The Chelsea winger picked up three goals and three assists altogether before seeing red in England’s last-16 victory over Nigeria – but will be back in contention for the final against Spain after serving a two-match ban.