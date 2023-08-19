World Cup in numbers: All the key statistics from the tournament so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Cup in numbers: All the key statistics from the tournament so far

By Press Association
Sydney has hosted record crowds on four occasions (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England take on Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key tournament statistics with one game remaining.

Goals

Hinata Miyazawa strikes the ball in Japan's defeat to Sweden
Will Hinata Miyazawa’s Golden Boot lead survive? (Abbie Parr/AP)

The 63 matches prior to the final have seen 163 goals scored, an average of 2.59 per game.

That is significantly lower than last summer’s European Championship, won by the Lionesses on home soil, when there was an average of just over three goals per game – 95 in 31.

While that was higher than the last men’s Euros – averaging 2.78 goals per game (142 in 51) – this summer has seen fewer goals than at the most recent men’s World Cups. The 2022 event in Qatar saw 172 goals in 64 games (2.69 per game), three more than in 2018 (169, 2.64 per game).

Spain lead the way with 17, with Japan managing an impressive 15 before being knocked out in the quarter-finals. Sweden scored 14 and England have 13 with the Netherlands, France and Australia the other teams in double figures.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa leads the Golden Boot standings on five, one ahead of Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt. The remaining threats in the final are England’s Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo and Spain trio Alba Redondo, Jenni Hermoso and Aitana Bonmati, all on three each.

Attendances

There have been record attendances for a women’s game in both host nations.

Australia have played in front of capacity crowds of 75,784 at Stadium Australia in Sydney for their opener against the Republic of Ireland, against Denmark in the last 16 and for their semi-final against England. The Lionesses’ quarter-final against Colombia also matched that record and the final will surely follow suit.

In New Zealand, Auckland’s Eden Park hosted 43,217 fans for Spain and Sweden’s semi-final and their respective previous knockout matches against Switzerland and Japan. The 42,137 at the same venue for the opening game of the tournament, New Zealand’s win over Norway, was the country’s record for a home international involving either the men’s or women’s teams.

Over 1.9 million fans have come through the turnstiles for an average attendance of 30,198 across the 63 matches so far.

Landmarks

The group stage witnessed the 1,000th goal at a Women’s World Cup as tournament debutants Zambia left their mark via Barbra Banda’s penalty against Costa Rica.

England completed a record run of scoring in 16 consecutive World Cup games with their 6-1 win over China, adding to all seven of their games at the 2019 tournament and six in 2015.

It was immediately ended by Nigeria in the last 16, but Sarina Wiegman’s side prevailed on penalties before going on to the final.

Casey Phair became the youngest player at a Women’s World Cup, as a substitute for South Korea against Colombia aged just 16 years and 26 days.

Penalties

Australia's Steph Catley scores a penalty against the Republic of Ireland
Australia’s Steph Catley scored two penalties in the group stage (Rick Rycroft/AP)

There were penalties awarded in each of the first seven games, before Denmark and China became the first teams to get through a game without one in Group D.

The pace slowed significantly after that frenetic start, with 19 spot-kicks in the next 56 games for a total of 26 to the end of the third-place play-off.

Twenty of those have been scored, a 77 per cent success rate. Australia’s Steph Catley, China’s Wang Shuang and France’s Kadidiatou Diani each scored two penalties while Fridolina Rolfo, against Australia, became the third different Sweden player to net from the spot.