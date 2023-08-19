Mansfield hit back to make a point at Grimsby

Mansfield came back from a goal down to preserve their unbeaten start in League Two with a 1-1 draw against Grimsby at Blundell Park.

In-form Grimsby winger Abo Eisa opened the scoring before Mansfield striker Rhys Oates came off the substitutes bench to grab an equaliser.

It was a perfect start for Grimsby as they went in front after six minutes when Eisa picked up a loose ball and fired into the top corner with his right foot from 25 yards for his third goal in two matches.

Harry Clifton blazed one attempt over as Grimsby pushed and probed for a second, but at that stage it was Mansfield who looked more likely to score with Davis Keillor-Dunn twice setting his sights from distance.

Keillor-Dunn passed up a golden opportunity to restore parity shortly after half-time when he went clean through with Grimsby goalkeeper Jake Eastwood and, somehow, fluffed his lines inside the six-yard box.

Mansfield did eventually get back on terms, though, when Oates rounded Eastwood before routinely slotting home from close-range.