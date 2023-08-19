Andre Vidigal fires Stoke to win over Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andre Vidigal fires Stoke to win over Watford

By Press Association
Stoke’s Andre Vidigal was the hero again (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Stoke’s Andre Vidigal was the hero again (Ian Hodgson/PA)

New hero Andre Vidigal scored his fourth goal of the season as Stoke beat Watford 1-0.

The Portuguese winger – who turned 25 in midweek – marked his birthday with a late celebration as he notched a 53rd-minute winner.

It is now four goals in as many games in all competitions for the summer signing from Maritimo, who continues to impress on English soil.

Meanwhile, Watford’s unbeaten league start under new boss Valerien Ismael comes to an end with a disappointing display.

Following successive clean sheets in their opening two league games, the travelling Hornets began resolutely in a cagey opening to the fixture.

Twenty minutes passed until either side had a sight at goal with Watford the first to threaten.

A drilled James Morris shot flashed across the face of goal and only marginally alluded the outstretched Vakoun Bayo.

Stoke gradually grew into the fixture and, unsurprisingly, it was lively new recruit Vidigal who inspired the hosts.

The stylish forward twice came close in quick succession, first forcing a stop from Daniel Bachmann before then being thwarted by heroic Hornets defending.

Despite an uneventful opening period, the tie burst into life after the restart with Ismael’s outfit appearing the likelier to break the deadlock.

A cute piece of trickery from Ken Sema was followed by an inviting cutback, but substitute Yaser Asprilla could not direct his header on target.

Fellow attacker Matheus Martins also tried his luck and his venomous strike from range was destined for the bottom corner, if not for the intervention of Mark Travers.

However, the visitors’ bright start to the half was not rewarded as Alex Neil’s Potters snatched the advantage thanks to a moment of brilliance.

A deep Ki-Jana Hoever delivery found Vidigal, who chested down and rifled in an emphatic half-volley on the swivel into the top corner.

Buoyed by their breakthrough, Stoke quickly asserted their dominance as they looked to tighten their grip on the tie.

And the hosts came close to doubling their lead when Jordan Thompson collected in a dangerous position, but his strike was just over the target.

Watford rallied in their pursuit of a leveller and their best opportunity of the game fell to Asprilla.

The 19-year-old Colombia international advanced dangerously into the area, cut inside and unleashed a fierce strike, but Travers saved well.

A lively Sema then saw an audacious long-range effort whistle agonisingly wide of goal as The Potters held onto their slender advantage.

Forward Ryan Mmaee came close to opening his account for the hosts following a summer switch from Ferencvaros, but he dragged his strike wide late on.