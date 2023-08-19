Leicester debutant Cesare Casadei scores late winner against Cardiff from bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leicester debutant Cesare Casadei scores late winner against Cardiff from bench

By Press Association
Cesare Casadei celebrates scoring Leicester’s winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cesare Casadei celebrates scoring Leicester's winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Debutant Cesare Casadei came off the bench to score the late goal that secured Leicester a 2-1 win at home to Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

That enabled the Foxes to celebrate four straight wins at the start of a season for the first time in the club’s history.

A fine strike from Aaron Ramsey looked like earning Cardiff a point after Wanya Marcal-Madivadua had fired Enzo Maresca’s hosts ahead.

But on-loan Chelsea midfielder Casadei had the last word to leave Cardiff, who saw defender Mahlon Romeo sent off deep into stoppage time, remain winless under their new manager Erol Bulut.

Foxes forward Stephy Mavididi earned an early booking for a mistimed challenge on Josh Bowler but it was not long before Leicester came close to taking the lead.

Kelechi Iheanacho curled a shot from the edge of the area beyond goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who was relieved to see it bounce back off his right-hand post.

Ike Ugbo, set up by Ramsey, replied with a Cardiff header that cleared the crossbar but the next chance was Leicester’s, with Jamilu Collins’s intervention taking the sting off Mavididi’s shot.

Iheanacho was next to see a shot partially blocked, again to Alnwick’s relief as the ball dropped past his other post this time.

Referee Graham Scott denied the hosts a penalty on the half-hour mark when Romeo, having seen the ball pushed past him, shoulder-charged Mavididi.

A goal was coming and Marcal-Madivadua supplied it in sensational style in the 36th minute by lashing a high-velocity effort from 15 yards through a crowd of players after Cardiff had failed to clear a corner. It was a first senior goal for the 20-year-old from Portugal.

Alnwick had to make saves from Mavididi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall soon after and those proved crucial as, out of nowhere, Ramsey launched a stoppage-time long-ranger into the top corner to level.

Ramsey was denied a second early in the second-half by a block by Jannik Vestergaard after Yakou Meite, on for Ugbo, had played him in. Mads Hermansen then saved from Joe Ralls in the aftermath.

That roused Leicester and Alnwick had to make a good save to deny Callum Doyle, who went close with a deflected effort soon after.

Ramsey fired at Hermansen after the hour mark, however, before Cardiff substitute Karlan Grant found the side netting. Meite, sent through by Romeo, then sent a great chance to win it wide with nine minutes remaining.

Casadei made Cardiff pay in stoppage time with a winner. The substitute lashed home in the box after Dewsbury-Hall’s shot had been blocked by Jack Simpson and rebounded to Jamie Vardy.

Vardy went down seemingly fouled but referee Scott played on to allow the Italian to have the final word.

Scott then showed a second yellow to Romeo for barging Dewsbury-Hall over off the ball.