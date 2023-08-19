Liam Lindsay header enough as Preston take points from lowly Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liam Lindsay header enough as Preston take points from lowly Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Liam Lindsay broke the deadlock for Preston after the break (Tim Markland/PA)
Preston continued their strong start to the season as they claimed a narrow 1-0 Championship victory over lowly Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Liam Lindsay’s header early in the second half was enough to give the Lilywhites their second win of the campaign, with Wednesday tasting defeat in all three of their league games so far.

Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz made four changes to the team that lost 4-2 at Hull, with Liam Palmer, George Byers, Momo Diaby and Anthony Musaba joining the starting XI.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe made just the one switch from the 2-1 win at home to Sunderland, with Duane Holmes coming in for Ali McCann.

The away side had the first chance of the game within 10 minutes when Brad Potts met Kian Best’s pinpoint cross with a controlled volley and Devis Vasquez did well to get down to his right to tip the ball round the post.

Wednesday’s first sight at goal was after Musaba’s run from the right but Juan Delgado could not quite make a telling touch. Lee Gregory then fired his shot from the edge of the box straight at goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Will Keane nearly found himself on the scoresheet once more for Preston but his close-range effort went wide of goal in the last chance of the half.

It was the perfect start to the second period for North End as they took the lead after 49 minutes.

Best whipped in a brilliant free-kick from the left and there was nothing Vasquez could do about Lindsay’s bullet diving header.

The Lilywhites remained the better of the two sides after the opener as skipper Alan Browne saw his free-kick deflected just wide of goal.

Arguably Wednesday’s best chance of the second half came as Delgado’s header was saved comfortably, following Akin Famewo’s cross from the left.

The home side brought on forwards Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Ashley Fletcher in an attempt to bolster their attacking threat.

Djeidi Gassama also came on to make his Owls debut after being signed from Paris St Germain earlier in the week.

However, Preston were completely untroubled by Wednesday in the remaining minutes and saw the game out comfortably to claim all three points.

The victory sees North End rise to fifth but the result sees Wednesday sit at the bottom of the table as the only club in the Championship yet to pick up a point this season.