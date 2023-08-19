AFC Wimbledon keep run going with win at rivals Sutton

AFC Wimbledon scored three second-half goals to extend their promising unbeaten record in League Two with a 3-0 away win over derby rivals Sutton.

Goals from Ryan Johnson, Harry Pell and James Tilley did the damage as the visitors made it two wins and two draws from their opening four league games.

Despite playing into the strong breeze it was Wimbledon who made the better start and Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose made a good stop with his legs to deny Tilley.

Sutton’s only half chance of the period came when Wimbledon cleared from inside their six-yard box after Josh Coley had knocked back a deep free-kick.

The home side were much brighter after the interval and came close when Coley hit a post after goalkeeper Alex Bass had pawed away Rob Milsom’s cross.

Wimbledon regained the initiative as Tilley hit the crossbar and Ali Al-Hamadi’s follow up also came back off the bar.

But it was a short-lived reprieve for Sutton as moments later Tilley’s free-kick was headed in by Johnson.

Bass denied United an equaliser with a fine save from Ben Goodliffe’s header.

And substitute Pell headed home from an 80th-minute corner with his first touch before Tilley rounded off the scoring with four minutes left.