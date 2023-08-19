Port Vale end winless run on the road with late clincher at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Port Vale end winless run on the road with late clincher at Charlton

By Press Association
Funso Ojo, right, scored a late winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
Funso Ojo, right, scored a late winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Port Vale celebrated their first League One away win since January 1 as Funso Ojo’s 87th-minute goal settled an end-to-end 3-2 win over Charlton.

Summer signing Alfie May opened his goal account for Charlton in the 10th minute. The striker rifled his penalty home after referee Sunny Singh Gill ruled that keeper Connor Ripley had impeded Daniel Kanu.

Alex Iacovitti cleared a Corey Blackett-Taylor shot off his goal line as the home team dominated the opening quarter.

But Vale produced a quickfire double in the early stages of the second half.

First James Wilson headed Ethan Chislett’s excellent free-kick beyond Ashley Maynard-Brewer then moments later, Charlton’s defence crumbled and Chislett went through to emphatically finish.

The Addicks levelled in the 71st minute, Daniel Kanu producing a deft header from Blackett-Taylor’s cross for his second goal of the week.

Ojo ensured Vale ended a 12-game winless league run on the road with a late clincher. Maynard-Brewer bravely saved at the feet of substitute Josh Thomas but he was able to guide the loose ball back across for a simple tap-in.