Gillingham remain top after beating Crawley

By Press Association
Harry Ransom scored the own goal (Steven Paston/PA)
Harry Ransom scored the own goal (Steven Paston/PA)

Gillingham continued their dream start to the season with a 1-0 victory at Crawley to remain top of Sky Bet League Two.

Harry Ransom’s own goal just before the break sent Crawley down to their first home defeat in nearly six months and it came after an early penalty miss by the Reds.

The match ended controversially with Gillingham assistant boss David Livermore receiving a yellow card after appearing to strike Ronan Darcy in the face.

Crawley wasted a great opportunity to take an early lead when skipper Dom Telford had a penalty saved after 15 minutes.

Cheye Alexander was penalised for handling a shot by Nick Tsaroulla and Telford’s tame spot-kick was parried by keeper Jake Turner, who then held the rebound from Danilo Orsi.

Turner later turned a header from Will Wright around the post after a cross by Adam Campbell, who been called up for his full debut.

Gillingham broke the deadlock five minutes before the interval when a low cross by Shadrach Ogie was put into his own net by defender Ransom under pressure from Tom Nichols.

Crawley threatened shortly after the break when Tsaroulla threaded the ball through to Orsi, but his low shot was saved by the tumbling Turner.

The Reds had a lucky escape when ex-Crawley striker Ashley Nadesan rattled the crossbar moments after keeper Corey Addai had pushed a goal-bound shot from Scott Malone over.

Crawley applied late pressure and substitute Klaidi Lolos had a rasping drive parried by Turner but Gillingham secured their fourth successive 1-0 league win.