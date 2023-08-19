Jack Powell nets late equaliser as Crewe salvage League Two draw with Walsall

A stoppage-time strike from Jack Powell salvaged Crewe a point from a 2-2 League Two draw with Walsall.

The Railwaymen came from two down at Gresty Road after an early goal from Freddy Draper and a belting effort from Issac Hutchinson in the first half appeared to have earned Walsall their second success of the campaign.

But Powell’s late cross from the left evaded everyone to land in the net after Elliott Nevitt’s effort on the hour mark had cut the deficit.

The Saddlers were quick off the mark, taking the lead after just 37 seconds through on-loan Lincoln teenager Draper.

Goalkeeper Harvey Davies could only glove an audacious lob from Danny Johnson into the path of Draper, who touched home from close range.

In the first half, Mat Sadler’s side posed a significant threat with front two Johnson and Draper prominent. Davies pushed away a powerful shot from Johnson and Draper found room to unleash a low drive which just missed the bottom corner.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 29th-minute after Draper and Liam Gordon exchanged passes inside the box and the ball dropped kindly for Hutchinson, who fired a right-footed effort in off the post.

Hutchinson threatened again when he drove wide after a give-and-go with Johnson opened up the hosts.

Chris Long was adjudged offside as the Crewe striker thought he had reduced the arrears when netting into an empty net after keeper Owen Evans pushed out a low drive from Mickey Demetriou.

After the break, Davies blocked Johnson’s effort at the far post and Draper went close again amid a goalmouth melee, flicking the ball just wide.

But Nevitt reduced the arrears (60) when he broke clear on a pass from Shilow Tracey and finished low into the far corner.

That signalled a strong spell for Crewe in which Demetriou went close with a downward header at the far post.

Hutchinson threatened again when he drove just past the top corner after some determined approach play.

But Alex midfielder Powell struck in the fourth minute of added time to earn Crewe their third draw from their opening four games.