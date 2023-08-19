Tahvon Campbell grabs dramatic winner for Wealdstone against AFC Fylde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tahvon Campbell grabs dramatic winner for Wealdstone against AFC Fylde

By Press Association
Wealdstone striker Tahvon Campbell struck deep into stoppage time to snatch victory over AFC Fylde (Nick Potts/PA)
Tahvon Campbell struck deep into stoppage time as Wealdstone completed a 3-2 comeback victory over 10-man AFC Fylde.

Wealdstone had forced their way ahead after just 10 minutes when Campbell converted Charles Clayden’s left-wing cross from close range.

The striker was unable to make the most of rounding keeper Theo Richardson four minutes later and his side was pegged back eight minutes before the break when Gold Omotayo headed Nick Haughton’s free-kick past Jed Ward.

Fylde went ahead 12 minutes after the restart when Naughton beat Ward from all of 40 yards but their celebrations ended abruptly when Pierce Bird was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Richardson denied Jack Cook an equaliser 17 minutes from time but could not prevent substitute Nathan Ferguson from levelling with four minutes remaining – and there was worse to come for the visitors.

The clock had ticked into the ninth minute of added time when Campbell flicked home a last-gasp winner after a corner had been headed back across goal by Charlie Barker.