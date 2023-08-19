Tahvon Campbell grabs dramatic winner for Wealdstone against AFC Fylde

Tahvon Campbell struck deep into stoppage time as Wealdstone completed a 3-2 comeback victory over 10-man AFC Fylde.

Wealdstone had forced their way ahead after just 10 minutes when Campbell converted Charles Clayden’s left-wing cross from close range.

The striker was unable to make the most of rounding keeper Theo Richardson four minutes later and his side was pegged back eight minutes before the break when Gold Omotayo headed Nick Haughton’s free-kick past Jed Ward.

Fylde went ahead 12 minutes after the restart when Naughton beat Ward from all of 40 yards but their celebrations ended abruptly when Pierce Bird was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Richardson denied Jack Cook an equaliser 17 minutes from time but could not prevent substitute Nathan Ferguson from levelling with four minutes remaining – and there was worse to come for the visitors.

The clock had ticked into the ninth minute of added time when Campbell flicked home a last-gasp winner after a corner had been headed back across goal by Charlie Barker.