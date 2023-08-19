Blackpool held again as Leyton Orient earn first point of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpool held again as Leyton Orient earn first point of season

By Press Association
Shayne Lavery went close for Blackpool but could find no way through (Martin Rickett/PA)
Unbeaten Blackpool registered a third consecutive 0-0 draw in League One as they were held at home by Leyton Orient.

Goalkeepers Dan Grimshaw and Sam Howes both produced excellent performances to ensure the deadlock was not broken and earn newly-promoted Orient their first point of the season.

Shayne Lavery went close to giving Blackpool a fourth-minute lead but Howes was on hand to deny him.

At the other end, Grimshaw superbly kept out Ruel Sotiriou’s header before Joe Pigott fired the rebound over.

Grimshaw also had to be alert just after the half-hour mark, saving Theo Archibald’s first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Lavery then struck the woodwork in the 56th minute, hitting the post after Howes had saved Albie Morgan’s effort.

Orient pushed hard for a winner late on but they were unable to find their way past a Blackpool defence still yet to concede a goal across five games in all competitions.

The hosts nearly snatched all three points in the dying moments but Lavery’s attempt went inches wide.