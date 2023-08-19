Blackpool held again as Leyton Orient earn first point of season

Unbeaten Blackpool registered a third consecutive 0-0 draw in League One as they were held at home by Leyton Orient.

Goalkeepers Dan Grimshaw and Sam Howes both produced excellent performances to ensure the deadlock was not broken and earn newly-promoted Orient their first point of the season.

Shayne Lavery went close to giving Blackpool a fourth-minute lead but Howes was on hand to deny him.

At the other end, Grimshaw superbly kept out Ruel Sotiriou’s header before Joe Pigott fired the rebound over.

Grimshaw also had to be alert just after the half-hour mark, saving Theo Archibald’s first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Lavery then struck the woodwork in the 56th minute, hitting the post after Howes had saved Albie Morgan’s effort.

Orient pushed hard for a winner late on but they were unable to find their way past a Blackpool defence still yet to concede a goal across five games in all competitions.

The hosts nearly snatched all three points in the dying moments but Lavery’s attempt went inches wide.