Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan double helps Reading to victory over 10-man Stevenage

Ten-man Stevenage surrendered their 100 per cent start to the League One season when they were beaten 2-0 at struggling Reading.

Stevenage defender Nathan Thompson was sent off for a second yellow card in the 22nd minute and Reading took advantage when Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan nodded home in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Ehibhatiomhan, 20, tapped in his second goal – and fourth of the campaign – in the 57th minute to secure Reading’s second successive victory.

Stevenage had opened their league season with three successive wins but they were rocked when Thompson received a second yellow, then red, for a late challenge on Harvey Knibbs.

They responded positively, with home keeper David Button having to make fine saves to deny Aaron Pressley and Jordan Roberts.

Reading, deducted one point by the EFL on Wednesday for financial breaches last season, gradually regained control and were rewarded when Ehibhatiomhan headed home firmly from a Charlie Savage corner.

Stevenage offered little in the second half and were undone again by Ehibhatiomhan, who touched in after keeper Krisztian Hegyi had parried Amadou Mbengue’s cross-shot.