Will Evans scores first-half brace as Newport see off Forest Green

By Press Association
Will Evans celebrated a double for Newport (Simon Galloway/PA)
Will Evans celebrated a double for Newport (Simon Galloway/PA)

Will Evans scored a first-half brace as Newport claimed a comprehensive 3-0 League Two victory at Forest Green, leaving the hosts without a home league win this season.

It was a dramatic start for the visitors after a misplaced pass by Forest Green was latched on to by Evans, who gave them the lead after just 13 seconds.

Rovers’ first chance came in the 11th minute following a cross from Kyle McAllister that was unable to be converted by Tyrese Omotoye.

Evans doubled his tally in the 24th minute following a long ball that was then put into an empty net.

Forest Green made a triple substitution at the beginning of the second half to try to turn the tie.

There were chances for both sides in the opening 15 minutes of the second period before the hosts brought Troy Deeney on for his debut.

Newport added a third after 87 minutes after the ball was handled in the box, with Adam Lewis scoring the resulting penalty.

Forest Green were reduced to 10 men after a straight red card for Sean Robertson in the 90th minute to cap a disappointing day.